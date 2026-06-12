David Ornstein drops double Arsenal transfer update as 14 G/A star could join on the cheap

Christos Tzolis in action for Club Brugge (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

David Ornstein has reported that Arsenal are exploring a potential €40m transfer move for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis.

On top of that, Ornstein claims this deal would not impact Arsenal’s interest in bringing in Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers or another attacking target.

As reported in the Athletic, Ornstein claims that Arsenal are looking into this deal, with Tzolis also previously attracting interest from Crystal Palace.

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The Greece international scored 13 goals from out wide for Brugge in the season just gone, also contributing one assist, so it looks like he could be a useful addition to Mikel Arteta’s side.

With our story earlier that Leandro Trossard is advancing in talks to join Besiktas, it makes sense that Arsenal are exploring options to replace the Belgian on that side of their front three.

Christos Tzolis could be joined by Morgan Rogers at Arsenal

Tzolis is still only 24 and has shown a lot of potential, but in many ways Arsenal fans will be more excited about Ornstein’s other update.

Rogers has long been linked with the Gunners, but if a reliable reporter like this is confirming the club’s interest then it really will be a serious story to watch.

It seems other players are also being considered by Arsenal, though these have not yet been named.

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Tzolis makes sense as one signing to add depth, but AFC supporters will be desperate for more of a star name to come in and really raise the level of Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal won the Premier League title in 2025/26 and came so close to lifting their first Champions League as well, so one or two major signings could be enough to take them even further next term.