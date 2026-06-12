Deal agreed: Chelsea beat Premier League rivals Man City to exciting youth transfer deal

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly set to win the race for Wigan Athletic attacking midfielder Harrison Bettoni, with the teenager choosing the Blues ahead of Manchester City and AC Milan.



According to Football Insider, Chelsea have moved strongly for the 18-year-old, who has attracted attention after breaking into Wigan’s first-team setup.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The deal is another example of Chelsea’s aggressive approach in the youth market, where the club have consistently targeted high-potential players before their value explodes.

Bettoni’s situation made him especially attractive.

The youngster is out of contract this summer, meaning he could leave Wigan for a relatively small compensation fee rather than a major transfer fee.

Man City and AC Milan were interested in the youngster

Chelsea beating Manchester City and AC Milan to the deal should not be ignored.

Both clubs have strong scouting networks and are rarely linked with young players unless there is genuine belief in their potential.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The Hard Tackle has also reported that Chelsea are expected to secure the signing, while Sempre Milan previously claimed Milan were in the race along with the Premier League giants.

Bettoni is still at a very early stage of his career, but his profile is interesting. He can operate as an attacking midfielder or forward, and Transfermarkt lists him as a left-footed player with a contract expiring at the end of June 2026.

A smart low-risk move for Chelsea

From Chelsea’s point of view, this looks like a sensible gamble.

The fee should be modest, the upside is clear, and the player will enter a development pathway already packed with young talent.

Of course, the challenge now is making sure he does not get lost in the system.

Chelsea have signed many talented youngsters in recent years, but the next step is giving them a clear plan.

If handled properly, this could prove to be another clever long-term move rather than just another academy stockpile.

“I told my camp…” – Chelsea star responds to Barcelona & Atletico Madrid transfer links