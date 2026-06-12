Eden Hazard at a press conference (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

It is always hard for a freshly retired professional athlete to stay away from the sport that gave them so much. As it used to be their whole life, the game they love tends to stick with them despite there no longer being any practices or matches in the daily schedule. Luckily, for those who are still very passionate and want to remain close and engaged with the fans, both for their own pleasure and the delight of the millions of fans, they can do so in a variety of ways.

Former Chelsea and Belgium legend Eden Hazard is doing exactly that now that he is one of the few Stake global sports ambassadors. Thanks to the partnership with the leading online crypto casino and sportsbook that was struck earlier in March of this year, he is now active in the community and features heavily in the platform’s new video commercial. Together with a few more legends of European and world football, he arrived just in time before the biggest moment in football in 2026 kicks off.

Hazard Picks a Belgium Bet on Stake

Hazard is one of the four big stars of the new video by Stake. Alongside his fellow retired legends Sergio Aguero, Iker Casillas, and Patrice Evra, he brings the fans closer to the action and picks a very interesting bet for those who believe in Belgium’s redemption arc at the 2026 tournament. Following a very disappointing stint last time in Qatar in 2022, the country hopes to get a few stages deeper and bring back the joy they managed to give their fans in 2018 following the legendary bronze medal.

Hazard is the third of the bunch we meet in the video. He is a coach of an amateur football team made up of all ages. We see him in a full suit and tie fit, yelling at the time to play better after the halftime break. The locker room atmosphere is heated as he approaches the protagonist of the video, Kick streamer and online content creator Cabrzy, and throws a football shoe at him after he drops the water bottles! A fun little moment and definitely something we never saw real Hazard do on the pitch. He always managed to keep his cool. He points to the board where we see the platform’s slogan “It’s all at Stake!” which references the numerous betting markets and the best odds for the upcoming tournament.

Hazard then points to Cabrzy’s phone, where the Stake page is open with a peculiar betting market that reads the following: 1st Goalscorer Kevin De Bruyne, with the odds for that at 6.00. At the end of the video, together with the three remaining bets by Casillas, Aguero, and Evra, we see that it is the Belgium vs. Egypt game on June 15, his former teammate’s opening game at the tournament. The bet is very possible despite De Bruyne usually assisting his teammates and being involved in organizing the attack. Still, he has been a very prolific goalscorer for his country, scoring 36 goals in 118 appearances so far. With Casillas’ bet for Spain to keep a clean sheet against Saudi Arabia (2.10), Aguero’s bet for Leo Messi to finish as the Top Goalscorer (13.00), and Evra’s bet for France to win the tournament (6.50), the total odds for the entire ticket we see at the end of the video are 1064.70. With the wager of $25,000 that can be seen on Cabrzy’s phone, the estimated payout reads well over $26.6 million! What types of bets will you choose, and who do you see winning it all in July?

A Look Back at the Career of Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard’s story began in the small Belgian town of Braine le Comte, where football was a family affair. Born on January 7, 1991, Hazard grew up in a household where both parents had played the sport, while his three younger brothers would also go on to become footballers. From an early age, his extraordinary talent was very obvious. After developing at local clubs Royal Stade Brainois and Tubize, he attracted the attention of French side Lille, who brought him into their academy in 2005. He made his senior debut for Lille in the 2007 Ligue 1 at just 16 years old and quickly established himself as one of the brightest young talents in European football.

Blessed with exceptional dribbling ability, balance, acceleration, and creativity, he became the centerpiece of the club’s attack. He won the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award twice and continued to improve with each season. The breakthrough came during the 2010-11 campaign when Hazard helped Lille achieve a historic league and cup double, winning both Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France. His performances earned him the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award, making him one of the most sought after players in Europe. By the time he left France, he had made more than 190 appearances for Lille and scored 50 goals.

In the summer of 2012, Hazard completed a move to Premier League side Chelsea, arriving in London and beginning the most successful period of his career. He adapted immediately to English football and became one of the Premier League’s biggest stars. During his first season, Chelsea won the Europa League, and Hazard’s flair and consistency made him a fan favorite. Over the next seven years, he developed into one of the world’s elite attacking players.

The 2014-15 season was particularly memorable. Hazard was the driving force behind Chelsea’s Premier League title triumph and also helped the club win the League Cup. His outstanding displays earned him both the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year awards. Two years later, he played a key role in another Premier League title winning campaign under Antonio Conte. He added the FA Cup in 2018 and finished his Chelsea career by leading the club to Europa League glory in 2019, scoring twice in the final against Arsenal.

By the time he left Stamford Bridge, Hazard had become a club legend. He scored 110 goals in all competitions, won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, an FA Cup, and a League Cup, and established himself as one of the finest players in Chelsea’s history. Many regard his final season in London as the peak of his career, as he combined spectacular individual performances with remarkable consistency.

In 2019, Hazard secured the move he had long dreamed about, joining Real Madrid in a deal worth up to €150 million. Expectations were enormous. He arrived as one of the world’s best players and was expected to become the club’s next superstar. Unfortunately, his time in Spain never unfolded as planned. A series of injuries disrupted his momentum almost immediately, preventing him from establishing himself in the starting lineup. He barely saw the significant playing time he had been used to by then.

Although he won multiple trophies, including two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, the Champions League, the Super Cup, and the Club World Trophy, he was unable to reproduce the brilliance that had defined his years in France and England. After four difficult seasons and limited playing time, Hazard left Real Madrid in 2023. Despite collecting major medals, injuries ultimately prevented him from making the impact many had anticipated when he arrived in Spain.

Belgium National Team Career

Hazard’s international career with Belgium was equally significant. He made his senior debut at just 17 years old in 2008 and quickly became one of the faces of Belgium’s so called Golden Generation. Alongside stars such as Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Thibaut Courtois, he helped transform Belgium into one of the strongest national teams in the world.

He represented Belgium at the 2014 World Tournament, the 2016 Euro, the 2018 World Tournament, the 2020 Euro, and the 2022 World Tournament. The highlight came in Russia in 2018, when Hazard captained Belgium to third place, the best finish in the nation’s history. His performances earned him the Silver Ball as the tournament’s second best player behind runners up Croatia’s Luka Modrić. During his years as captain, Belgium also spent an extended period at the top of the World Rankings, a clear indicator of the team’s remarkable consistency.

Following Belgium’s disappointing group stage exit at the 2022 cup, Hazard announced his retirement from international football. He finished with 126 caps and 33 goals for his country, ranking among Belgium’s greatest ever players. Less than a year later, in October 2023, Hazard announced his retirement from professional football altogether.

He ended his career after more than 700 professional appearances across club and international football. While his final years were overshadowed by injuries, his legacy remains secure. At his best, Hazard was one of the most electrifying players of his generation, capable of deciding matches with a single dribble, pass, or moment of inspiration. From a teenage prodigy who dazzled in Lille to the superstar who lit up the Premier League and led Belgium’s golden era, his career remains one of the most memorable stories in modern football.

Edin Hazard FAQs, Trivia, and Facts

Who is Eden Hazard married to?

Eden Hazard has been married to Natacha Van Honacker since 2012. The couple met as teenagers in Belgium and remained together throughout his rise to international fame. They are known for keeping their relationship relatively private despite Hazard’s celebrity status.

How many children does Eden Hazard have?

Hazard is the father of five sons: Yannis (2010), Leo (2013), Samy (2015), Santi (2019), and Ivan (2022). Since retiring, he has joked that his main role is now driving his kids to school, training sessions, and various activities, describing himself as more of a family chauffeur these days.

What does Hazard enjoy most about retirement?

One of the biggest surprises about Hazard is how much he enjoys retirement. He has openly stated that he does not miss professional football and appreciates having more freedom, less pressure, and more time to spend with his family.

Why did Hazard stay in Madrid after retiring?

Hazard chose to remain in Madrid largely because his family was happy there. He enjoys the city’s lifestyle, Spain’s climate, and culture, making it an ideal place for his post football life.

What are his hobbies outside football?

Away from football, Hazard enjoys spending time with family and friends, relaxing, traveling, and indulging in good food. He has often portrayed himself as someone who values enjoying life rather than maintaining a strict athletic lifestyle after retirement.

Is Hazard involved in any business ventures?

One of the notable projects associated with Hazard after retirement is his involvement in a wine venture alongside other former footballers. It represents one of his more public business interests outside the sport.

How does Hazard want to be remembered?

Hazard has said that he simply wants to be remembered as a great player who entertained people and enjoyed the game. He has never seemed overly concerned with records, statistics, a plethora of trophies, or building a grand legacy.

Is he interested in helping young players?

Hazard has expressed interest in mentoring and encouraging young footballers, particularly emphasizing the importance of enjoying the sport rather than focusing solely on pressure, fame, or success.

Eden Hazard comes from a football family.

All four Hazard brothers became footballers. Thorgan played for RC Lens, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund, and the Belgian national team. Kylian played in Belgium and Hungary, including spells with White Star Bruxelles, Cercle Brugge, Újpest FC, and RWDM47. Ethan came through the youth systems of Tubize and R. Union Saint-Gilloise before joining youth teams at RSC Anderlecht.

Their father, Thierry, was a midfielder in Belgium’s lower divisions, most notably for R.A.A. Louviéroise. Their mother, Carine, was also a footballer. She played as a striker in the Belgian women’s football leagues. A notable family achievement is that Eden and Thorgan both represented the Belgian national team and played together at major international tournaments, including the 2018 World Tournament, where they won bronze.