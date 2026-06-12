Ex-Man United boss eyed by AC Milan as they plan for a new era in Serie A

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AC Milan are reportedly considering a bold managerial move as they look to bring new energy back to San Siro ahead of the new season.



According to Fichajes, former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has attracted interest from Milan, with the Italian club believing the 41-year-old could offer a fresh tactical identity and a more modern approach.

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It is easy to see why Milan might be tempted. The Rossoneri have been searching for stability and direction after a disappointing campaign, and Amorim’s profile still carries weight despite his difficult spell at Old Trafford.

He built his reputation at Sporting CP, where his structured system, aggressive pressing and faith in younger players made him one of Europe’s most admired coaches.

Milan are looking at several managerial options

Milan are not just looking at one option.

Reports from Milan Reports claim the club have made contact over Amorim, while other names have also been linked as the Rossoneri continue to assess their next step.

That suggests Milan are taking their time rather than rushing into a quick appointment.

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The club previously appointed Sergio Conceicao until June 2026, as confirmed by AC Milan’s official website, but the search for a long-term direction now appears to be back on the table.

Amorim struggled to perform at Man United

From Milan’s point of view, Amorim would be a fascinating gamble.

His Manchester United spell ended badly, with the club took a major financial hit from his dismissal.

However, one tough job should not completely erase what he achieved before.

Italian football could actually suit him. Serie A places huge value on tactical discipline, defensive structure and detailed match preparation, areas where Amorim has usually been strong.

This would not be the safest appointment Milan could make, but it might be one of the most interesting.

If they want fresh energy and a clear football identity, the former Man United boss is worth serious consideration.

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