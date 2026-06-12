From France: Arsenal and Liverpool on high alert as PSG open door to huge summer transfer

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Arsenal and Liverpool could be given a serious transfer opportunity this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly willing to allow Bradley Barcola to leave if the right deal arrives.



According to L’Équipe, the 23-year-old France international is no longer untouchable at PSG.

That is a major shift considering he remains under contract until 2028 and has been viewed as one of the most exciting young wide players in Europe.

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The situation has changed because of competition for places. Barcola is strongest on the left, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has become almost impossible to leave out in the biggest matches.

PSG have just retained the Champions League after beating Arsenal on penalties, so Luis Enrique is not short of attacking options.

Arsenal may see a perfect market chance

From Arsenal’s point of view, this is exactly the type of situation worth watching.

Mikel Arteta’s side need more attacking depth, especially out wide, and Barcola would bring pace, direct running and one-v-one quality.

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The Gunners already have Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, but adding another explosive winger would give Arteta more flexibility across a long season.

After coming so close in Europe, Arsenal may feel they need one more elite wide option to turn narrow margins into trophies.

Liverpool interest is still alive in the Frenchman

Liverpool have also been long-term admirers, although their transfer priorities may depend on other targets.

The Reds are still trying to understand the conditions of a potential deal, particularly if their pursuit of another winger becomes difficult.

The key issue will be price. PSG do not need to sell cheaply, and Barcola’s age, contract length and reputation mean any deal would likely be expensive.

Still, this is one to watch closely. If PSG truly open the door, Arsenal and Liverpool both have strong reasons to move quickly.

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