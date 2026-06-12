Just in: Technical team at Man United tell owners they urgently need £70m defensive fix

Michael Carrick and Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Photo by Julian Finney, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s technical team have reportedly advised the club’s owners that signing an elite centre-back should be a major priority for next season.



According to a source on X, the message from the football department is clear: United need to make serious funds available if they want to land the right defensive target.

The figure being discussed is around £70m, which shows the level of player the club believe is required to lift the back line.

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It is not hard to understand why. United have already spent heavily on defenders in recent years, but consistency has still been a problem.

Injuries, changing managers and tactical instability have made it difficult for the club to build a settled defensive structure.

Exclusive 💣 Manchester United’s technical team has advised the owners that an elite centre back is needed next season. They believe the owners need to provide around £70m to get their centre-back target pic.twitter.com/yGu7UCVCYD — indykaila News (@indykaila) June 12, 2026

A big call for the Man United owners

This now becomes a major test for the ownership group.

INEOS have spoken a lot about smarter recruitment, but there are times when elite quality costs serious money.

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Man United cannot keep trying to fix major issues with short-term patches.

The club’s direction has changed again under Michael Carrick. If Carrick is expected to compete quickly, he needs a defense capable of handling pressure, playing higher up the pitch and building attacks from deep.

A recent Guardian breakdown of United’s summer plans also highlighted how important this window could be, with several squad changes expected.

The £70m defensive question

The identitiy of the defender still remains unknown.

The Red Devils have been linked with several top defenders in recent history.

Tottenham’s Cristian Romero, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The key now is not just spending big, but spending correctly. United have made too many costly mistakes in the market.

If the technical team truly believe a £70m centre-back is essential, the owners must decide whether to back that judgement fully.

For a club trying to return to the top, this feels like a decision they cannot afford to get wrong.

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