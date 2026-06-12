Just in: Tottenham set huge price tag as Juventus plot surprise defensive raid

(Photo by Julian Finney, Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Tottenham could face unexpected interest from Juventus this summer, but any deal for Djed Spence will not come cheap.



According to a source on X, the Italian giants have identified the England right-back as a surprise target, with Spurs demanding around €40m before they would even consider sanctioning an exit.

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That valuation makes sense from Tottenham’s point of view. Spence has rebuilt his reputation

impressively and is no longer seen as a fringe option with an uncertain future.

His rise has been one of the more interesting Tottenham stories of the past year.

After loan spells away from the club earlier in his Spurs career, he has forced his way back into the picture and earned international recognition.

Tottenham confirmed through their official website that he was named in England’s 2026 World Cup squad, which has naturally increased his profile.

Juventus interest in Spence is easy to understand

Juventus’ interest is not difficult to explain. The Serie A side are looking at options to strengthen their wide defensive areas, and reports from TransferFeed have also linked them with a move for Spence.

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He brings pace, strength, ball-carrying ability and the flexibility to play on either side of defense.

That kind of profile is valuable in modern football, especially for clubs who want full-backs capable of contributing in attack without being exposed defensively.

The Guardian also reported that Spence has been pushing on despite a broken jaw, showing the kind of resilience and mentality that clubs like Juventus would admire.

Tottenham hold power in the transfer saga

From Spurs’ perspective, there is no reason to panic. Spence is under contract until 2029, according to Transfermarkt, so Tottenham have a strong negotiating position.

Unless Juventus are willing to meet that €40m valuation, this feels more like a transfer story to monitor than one that is close to happening.

Spurs know his value is rising, and selling now would only make sense if the offer is too good to reject.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi would ideally want to keep the core of the team at the club and a move away for Spence at the moment is highly unlikely.

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