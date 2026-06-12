(Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Kieran Trippier is considering cancelling his contract with Wolves following the shocking sacking of manager Rob Edwards on Thursday.

The veteran full-back is reportedly furious and feels betrayed by the Molineux hierarchy, having only agreed to join the club days prior due to the presence of the 43-year-old manager.

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Rob Edwards sacking triggers uncertainty over Kieran Trippier move

According to the Daily Mail, Edwards was the definitive factor in convincing the 35-year-old defender to make the move to Molineux.

Trippier had cut short a holiday in Turkey earlier this week to undergo a medical and sign a pre-contract agreement, with his official two-year deal set to begin on July 1 when his contract at Newcastle United officially expires.

Edwards had viewed the former England international as a foundational pillar for the dressing room following Wolves’ relegation from the top flight.

The club had similarly secured Mexico’s Raul Jimenez this week, who scored in a World Cup victory over South Africa on Thursday night.

Trippier’s Wolves deal now in doubt amid backlash

Trippier’s decision to choose Wolves was reportedly influenced by multiple Premier League offers and lucrative interest from Saudi Arabia, all of which he turned down in favour of Edwards’ long-term project.

The experienced right-back previously joined Atletico Madrid before making a transformative move to Newcastle in 2022, where his arrival is widely credited with helping spark the club’s modern resurgence under Eddie Howe.

Edwards had hoped Trippier would deliver a similar cultural and leadership impact at Wolves, especially in a squad preparing for a challenging Championship campaign.

As per the report, following the manager’s sudden dismissal, Trippier is now actively considering his contract termination, while several senior players have reached out directly to Edwards to express their dismay.

Wolves are close to appointing Cesar Peixoto as Rob Edwards replacement

Despite the internal backlash, the Wolves hierarchy are moving swiftly to fill the vacancy.

The club is already close to finalising the appointment of Portuguese manager César Peixoto as Edwards’ successor.

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Peixoto, 46, is highly regarded after guiding Gil Vicente to an impressive sixth-place finish in the Primeira Liga last season.