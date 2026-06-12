Leandro Trossard and his Arsenal teammates react (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard is in advanced talks over a transfer to Besiktas, I can confirm after consulting multiple well-connected sources.

Figures with ties to the agents industry, who have asked to remain anonymous to protect relationships, have reliably informed me that Trossard has almost agreed terms on a contract with Besiktas, with club-to-club negotiations also scheduled to begin imminently.

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I was recently informed of Besiktas’ interest in Trossard, and it now looks like this deal is advancing, with other interested clubs such as Atletico Madrid and Juventus cooling their interest.

It seems Trossard’s priority is Besiktas, and though a deal has not been fully agreed yet, it’s getting advanced after positive talks between the player’s representatives and the Turkish club.

Leandro Trossard to Besiktas for €20m

There have been reports of Besiktas preparing to offer Arsenal €20m for Trossard, and my understanding is that that fee is accurate.

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It is not yet entirely clear how that deal will be structured, with a decent chunk of it possibly coming in add-ons and bonuses.

Arsenal, however, will surely view that as good business for an ageing player in the final year of his contract, even if there’ll be many fans who’d also ideally like to see Trossard staying at the Emirates Stadium for a bit longer.

Trossard has not been pushing to leave Arsenal after a positive experience with the north London club, including their 2025/26 Premier League title triumph and run to the Champions League final.

However, sales at AFC were always likely this summer after some big spending last year, and the 31-year-old makes sense as someone to cash in on as Mikel Arteta could make changes to his front three.

The futures of other first-team players such as Ben White, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Christian Norgaard are also in some doubt, while loaned-out players like Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira are also available.