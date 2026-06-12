Rio Ngumoha in action for Liverpool (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha supposedly signalled some interest in a transfer to Bayern Munich, according to Christian Falk.

Writing in his latest CF Bayern Insider column, Falk explained that Ngumoha’s brother seemed open to engaging with Bayern, but negotiations didn’t go any further as Liverpool were adamant that they don’t want to sell.

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Ngumoha is still at the start of his Liverpool career, with the 17-year-old becoming more of a first-team regular in the 2025/26 season, with 29 appearances and two goals in all competitions.

Liverpool fans will have been excited by what they saw of the teenager, though, as he looks like one of the brightest prospects in the country.

Rio Ngumoha was wanted by Bayern Munich

German football journalist Falk has now confirmed Bayern’s interest in Ngumoha, which again shows just what a top talent he is.

Liverpool are in no mood to let the England international go, though, so this is probably the end of the story for now.

“It is TRUE: Bayern Munich were concretely interested in Rio Ngumoha,” Falk wrote.

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“There were rumours that his brother, who is involved in his career around transfers, was at Säbener Straße for talks and signalled that the winger would be interested in going to Bayern Munich, and it would be no issue in sorting out contract details and the salary.

“FC Bayern had a very clear signal when they knocked on the door at Liverpool that there would be no time or reason for talks; there would be no negotiations. They’re so convinced about the player and his potential that they signalled he wouldn’t be sold. It won’t happen.”

Can Rio Ngumoha step up for Liverpool?

In truth, after a frustrating campaign for LFC, they could do with Ngumoha stepping up and becoming even more of an important member of the first-team next season.

The Merseyside giants have just bid farewell to big names like Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, and Ibrahima Konate on free transfers, so there’ll be plenty of changes made to the squad this summer.

If Ngumoha can start delivering more consistently, then he’ll surely be a valuable addition to the team under new manager Andoni Iraola.

If not, Liverpool likely face paying a fortune for a top new attacking player to replace Salah this summer.