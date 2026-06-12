Marc Cucurella celebrates with his Chelsea teammates against West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella has spoken out on the transfer speculation linking him with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The Spain international, currently at the World Cup with his country, insists he doesn’t want to be thinking about his future now.

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Cucurella has perhaps been most strongly linked with Atletico Madrid recently, with talkSPORT suggesting the La Liga giants would seek to open talks over landing the 27-year-old.

However, Cucurella himself has made it clear that he doesn’t want to talk about it, saying he’s instructed his camp not to mention transfers to him for now, and responding “next question!” when asked if he’d prefer to join Atleti or Barca…

?? Hay interés de clubes como Barça, Atleti, Real Madrid… ?? @cucurella3, sobre su futuro, en @partidazocope ? "Estoy muy contento donde estoy" ? "No quiero saber nada, quiero disfrutar de esto" ? ¿Barça o Atleti? "Pasapalabra" ? #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/Qbuoyz60gQ — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) June 11, 2026

“I am happy where I am. I told my camp not to tell me anything now, I don’t wanna know anything,” Cucurella told Partidazo de Cope, as translated by Fabrizio Romano.

“Barcelona or Atletico? Next question!”

??? Marc Cucurella on his future: “I am happy where I am. I told my camp not to tell me anything now, I don’t wanna know anything”. ?? “Barcelona or Atletico? Next question!”, told @partidazocope. pic.twitter.com/WipmLUdVtl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2026

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Should Chelsea sell Marc Cucurella?

Chelsea fans will likely have mixed feelings about the Cucurella situation, with the former Brighton man clearly a top player on his day.

However, it’s also true that he’s not always been the most consistent performer, and there have occasionally been signs of questionable attitude.

During this difficult period for Chelsea, Cucurella has been outspoken in the media about the direction of the club, and while that’s understandable, it’s perhaps not what’s needed from one of the more experienced members of the squad.

“I understand this is part of the club’s policy, and that they want to take this direction — signing young players and looking to the future. But, for all of us who are still here and want to win big things, moments like this make you feel discouraged,” Cucurella told the Athletic after Chelsea’s embarrassing defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League back in March.

Marc Cucurella’s best option could be to leave Chelsea

From Cucurella’s point of view, perhaps he feels let down by Chelsea’s project, and he might do well to get out of Stamford Bridge if he wants to win major trophies.

CFC aren’t even going to be playing in Europe next season after finishing 10th in the Premier League, and a player of Cucurella’s calibre will know that time is running out for him in what is a relatively short career in football.

If clubs like Barcelona or Atletico Madrid come in for him, it could be the best option for him to move on, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea ultimately decide that it could benefit both parties to separate.