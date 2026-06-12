Newcastle and Everton eye €30m move for Serie A breakout star

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/Getty Images)

Newcastle and Everton are eyeing a move for €30m Serie A star Mateo Pellegrino, as per reports from Italy.

The Parma forward has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the season, prompting substantial transfer interest from across Europe ahead of the summer window.

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Newcastle and Everton interested in Parma striker Mateo Pellegrino

According to a report from Sport Parma, the Argentine attacker has officially entered the crosshairs of several Premier League and Serie A clubs.

From England, concrete interest has arrived from Newcastle United, Everton, and Brentford, with all three sides placing the striker on their summer transfer shortlists.

The English suitors are reportedly enamored by Pellegrino’s physical profile, youth, and high ceiling for future development. His physical attributes make him an ideal fit for the fast-paced nature of the Premier League.

Previously, Spurs have also been linked with the Pellegrino.

Parma CEO Federico Cherubini recently addressed the growing speculation, stating (as quoted in the report): “We know there are many interests, but we are in no hurry.”

Cherubini’s stance could trigger a highly profitable bidding war for the Italian club’s coffers. However, Parma will only retain half of any incoming windfall, as a 50% sell-on clause is owed to the striker’s former club, Vélez Sarsfield.

The report adds that while domestic Italian clubs like Bologna, Como, and Fiorentina have also tested the waters, Parma’s €30 million valuation remains a massive obstacle for Serie A sides, giving the financially robust Premier League outfits a distinct advantage in negotiations.

Pellegrino’s goal scoring stats

The intense transfer speculation follows a highly impressive breakout campaign in Italy for the 24-year-old forward.

Pellegrino established himself as a focal point of Parma’s attack, showcasing both consistency and durability leading the line.

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He scored nine goals in the league, and 12 across all competitions, including a crucial match-winning strike against Sassuolo on the final day of the season.

Club Appearances Goals Assists Platense 53 15 2 Parma 52 15 2 Estudiantes de La Plata 19 0 0 Vélez Sarsfield 14 1 1 Vélez Sarsfield II 6 2 1 Total 144 33 6

Mateo Pellegrino career stats via transfermarkt

Across his young career so far, he has scored 33 goals and assisted another six in 144 games.