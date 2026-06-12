Man United have a midfield plan in place after Forest reveal Anderson's asking price

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United appear to be adjusting their midfield plans after being priced out of a move for Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson.



According to TEAMtalk, United could now turn their attention towards Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare, with the 23-year-old emerging as a more affordable alternative.

The report claims United are preparing to make an offer, with Lens expected to demand a fee in the region of €40m.

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That is still a serious amount of money, but compared to the figures being discussed around Anderson, it looks far more realistic.

Anderson has become one of the hottest names in English football, and The Guardian reported that Manchester City have already seen major bids rejected, with Nottingham Forest holding out for a fee that could go beyond the British transfer record.

Why the Leds midfielder could be suitable to Man United

Sangare may not have the same Premier League profile as Anderson, but he fits the type of signing United should be looking at.

He is young, physically strong, technically secure and already gaining attention after an impressive spell in Ligue 1.

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Man United are preparing an approach as United In Focus suggests his valuation could be around £33.5m.

From United’s point of view, this feels like a smarter market move. The club have spent heavily in the past on obvious names, but that approach has not always worked.

Sangare would represent a different strategy: identifying a rising player before his price explodes.

A sensible pivot after Anderson setback

Missing out on Anderson would be frustrating, especially because he looks perfectly suited to Premier League football.

However, United cannot afford to get dragged into another expensive battle they are unlikely to win.

Sangare would come with some risk, as adapting from France to England is never guaranteed.

But if United are serious about rebuilding properly, deals like this could be exactly what they need, ambitious, affordable and based on potential rather than hype.

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