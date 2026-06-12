Rodri celebrates winning the FA Cup with Manchester City (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri recently found himself mentioned during the Real Madrid presidential elections, but he doesn’t seem aware about any potential transfer to the Bernabeu.

The Spain international has been a world class performer for Man City and is surely not someone they’d want to lose, but it also makes sense that a big name like Real Madrid might be interested.

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When running for president recently, Spanish businessman Enrique Riquelme promised that he’d sign some big names for the club if elected, with Rodri talked up as one of them.

Speaking to Cadena SER about the story now, Rodri insists he doesn’t know anything about any clubs trying to sign him.

Rodri on his Manchester City future and Real Madrid links

The 29-year-old also suggested he’s happy where he is right now, though he didn’t entirely rule out leaving City either.

“To be honest, I’ve been keeping a bit of a distance. It’s true that things come up, but in the end, I don’t really know where they’re coming from,” Rodri said.

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“I try to focus on what I have to do now. I understand that it’s part of the game and what we do. Every time your name comes up, we accept it as such, but I haven’t thought about it and I’m not making any decisions.”

He added: “My focus is on the World Cup. I’m still under contract with my club, where I think we’ve had a good season. That’s my situation right now.”

What next for Manchester City’s midfield?

The Rodri situation could be one to watch as it’s clear City are making ambitious plans for their midfield this summer.

The Sky Blues seem to be really pushing to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, as per BBC Sport, and others, and that could mean they’re planning to replace Rodri.

Despite his huge contributions to the club, Rodri has had some major injury problems in recent times, and is not getting any younger, so that could mean there will be an openness to making changes in that area of the squad.