Sources: Tottenham prepare Cody Gakpo transfer offer to Liverpool, two other clubs lurking

Cody Gakpo of Liverpool reacts (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tottenham are understood to be preparing a big bid for Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, according to information shared by CaughtOffside sources.

Leading figures in the industry have confirmed the validity of the claims, asking to remain anonymous to protect relationships.

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Gakpo’s Liverpool future is understood to be in some doubt this summer after a dip in form, but the Netherlands international still has admirers in the Premier League and Europe.

Our understanding as of this morning is that Spurs are leading the race for Gakpo’s signature, and have internally put plans in place to offer a package worth around €70m for the 27-year-old.

Cody Gakpo eyed by Tottenham, Newcastle, and Bayern Munich

No offer has been made as of yet, but it is “in the works”, according to one well-placed source, while we’ve also been informed of Newcastle and Bayern Munich monitoring the player’s situation.

Gakpo was notably a target for Bayern last summer before they instead prioritised a move for his former Liverpool teammate Luis Diaz, but the Bundesliga giants remain keen to add depth to their attack.

Vincent Kompany’s side have also shown an interest in Marcus Rashford and Gabriel Martinelli, while they also notably missed out on Anthony Gordon, who recently made the move to Barcelona.

Gakpo has not yet made a decision on his future and it’s not anticipated that he is pushing to leave Liverpool, despite some reports that he’s unsettled now that Arne Slot has been sacked as manager.

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Discussions could take place later in the summer after Gakpo’s participation in the World Cup 2026 with the Dutch national team, but Tottenham are expected to make a formal approach soon.

Should Liverpool let Cody Gakpo leave?

Gakpo has been in some ways a pretty good squad player for LFC, but arguably not much more than that.

Although the former PSV man clearly has some talent, it could be that Liverpool would do well to cash in on him if a good enough offer arrives.

Tottenham urgently need to make changes to their squad after finishing 17th in the Premier League in consecutive seasons, and Gakpo looks like someone who could help them climb up the table a bit.

Gakpo has 50 goals in 180 games for Liverpool, and one imagines he could flourish at a club where standards and expectations aren’t quite so high.