Alex Scott in action for Bournemouth (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer move for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

The 22-year-old has impressed in the Premier League, playing a key role for the Cherries as they finished 6th in the Premier League in the season just gone, qualifying for Europe for the first time.

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Scott also looks close to being involved with England after previously being praised by manager Thomas Tuchel for his “excellent” performances (as quoted by Bournemouth’s official site), so a big move seems inevitable for him.

“He did an excellent job in midfield together with Elliot Anderson, who is now a regular starter for us – he was very impressive,” Tuchel said. “Then he took another step and becomes a very a regular starter for AFC Bournemouth and they are in the top third of the league. They are over-performing constantly and he is a starter for them. He puts the intensity in and he gets his minutes.”

According to the Telegraph, Scott is now being considered by both Arsenal and Man United as they look for signings in midfield this summer.

Will Alex Scott be part of midfielder transfer spree?

As reported yesterday, there’s a lot going on with midfielders in this summer’s transfer window, so it will be interesting to see how Scott fits into it all.

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The Telegraph report that Man Utd seem to be working on signing Mateus Fernandes from West Ham, but Scott is also someone they appreciate.

Arsenal could also be in the mix for the England Under-21 international, while they’ve also been linked with other big-name midfielders such as Sandro Tonali and Ayyoub Bouaddi, as per Sky’s Sacha Tavolieri.

Scott has proven himself in the Premier League, unlike Bouaddi, and is also younger and perhaps looks like he has a higher ceiling than someone like Tonali.

United could do with making multiple midfield signings this summer after losing Casemiro at the end of his contract, while Manuel Ugarte seems likely to be moved on after a lack of impact during his time at Old Trafford.

Arsenal, meanwhile, might also benefit from bringing in someone like Scott as Mikel Arteta will want more depth in that department after an underwhelming season from Christian Norgaard since he joined last summer.