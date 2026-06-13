Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the Bournemouth defeat (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arda Guler has been heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer.

Arsenal and PSG are interested in signing the 21-year-old Turkish International, but Real Madrid are uninterested in selling him. According to reports from Spain, Real Madrid would not sell him even if an offer of €100 million is presented.

Arsenal and PSG would be prepared to offer around €100 million for the Turkish International, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to test the resolve of the Spanish giants with an official bid in the coming weeks.

Arsenal need more creativity in the final third, and the 21-year-old could be an excellent acquisition. He can operate centrally as well as on the flanks. He will help create opportunities, and he can find the back of the net as well.

Guler is a tremendous young talent, and he is expected to become a superstar. Guler will add technical ability and unpredictability to the Arsenal attacking unit. He has six goals and 14 assists to his name this past season.

The Premier League champions will look to dominate English football in the coming seasons, and they need elite players at their disposal. Guler would be an outstanding long-term investment.

Meanwhile, PSG have won the UEFA Champions League in consecutive seasons and will look to dominate European football for a long time. Signing one of Europe’s best young talents would be a step in the right direction.

Real Madrid is looking to build a formidable team, and it is no surprise they want to keep the Turkish star.

The player is currently away with his country at the World Cup and will look to impress at the mega event.