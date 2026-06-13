Ayyoub Bouaddi in action for Morocco (Photo by Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly confident of beating Paris Saint-Germain to the transfer of Lille midfield wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The Gunners have held initial positive talks with Bouaddi’s entourage, and the player seems to be enthusiastic about Mikel Arteta’s project.

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That’s according to Sky’s Sacha Tavolieri, who also suggests that Arsenal’s talks over Bouaddi will accelerate after his participation with Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

The report suggests Arsenal have done considerable work on this deal, and they’re now optimistic about their chances of signing the 18-year-old, though Lille could ask for as much as €70m.

Ayyoub Bouaddi emerging as top Arsenal midfield target

Tavolieri’s report also mentions that Arsenal are continuing to eye up Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali as another option in midfield.

Still, Bouaddi could fit the bill perfectly as he’s young enough that he wouldn’t necessarily come in to play regularly straight away.

The Gunners already have Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, and Myles Lewis-Skelly as options in that central midfield area, so Bouaddi might have to wait before establishing himself as an automatic starter.

The move to Arsenal could still be good for Bouaddi’s development, though, as he looks to have immense potential, so could stand to learn a lot from the elite coaching of Arteta, and from playing and training alongside world class midfielders like Rice and Zubimendi.

Could PSG win the race for Ayyoub Bouaddi?

Despite PSG also being mentioned as suitors for Bouaddi, one imagines Lille would rather sell the teenage sensation abroad if possible.

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PSG are already dominant in the French league, so Lille would do well to avoid selling such a top young player to a rival.

That could give Arsenal the advantage, but it will be interesting to see if other Premier League clubs or major European sides get involved as well.