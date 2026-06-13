Kenan Yildiz of Juventus (Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Arsenal would reportedly be ready to spend as much as €100m on the transfer of Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

According to Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Gunners consider the talented young Turkey international a “dream target” as they look for new signings in attack this summer.

Tavolieri also mentioned that Arsenal are looking at Christos Tzolis as an alternative, crediting David Ornstein’s report, but it seems Yildiz is their main focus.

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See below for details on this major piece of Arsenal transfer news as they target the 21-year-old who notched up 11 goals and nine assists in all competitions in 2025/26…

? EXCL – Mikel Arteta considers Kenan Yildiz has a dream target ! ???? Nothing advanced yet with World Cup ongoing but Arsenal wants to sign a key player at the left winger position and has a plan for the Turkish. ??? Gunners would be ready to spend around €100M for… pic.twitter.com/vwRgeZXhGu — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 12, 2026

Kenan Yildiz is dream Arsenal target

“Mikel Arteta considers Kenan Yildiz has (sic) a dream target,” Tavolieri posted on X.

“Nothing advanced yet with World Cup ongoing but Arsenal wants to sign a key player at the left winger position and has a plan for the Turkish.

“Gunners would be ready to spend around €100M for Yildiz.”

He added: “Christos Tzolis considered as alternative option, as @David_Ornstein called.”

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This follows the Athletic reporting in the last few days that Arsenal had enquired about Yildiz, and it seems there could still be more to come from this saga.

What could Kenan Yildiz bring to Arsenal?

Yildiz looks to have all the attributes to have a great career after impressing in Serie A, with this versatile attacker capable of playing out wide on the left or as more of a number ten.

Still only 21 years of age, there is surely more to come from Yildiz, and it would be intriguing to see how he’d develop under the guidance of an elite coach like Mikel Arteta.

There are of course no guarantees that the former Bayern Munich youngster would adapt well to English football, so it might be that AFC will opt for a Premier League-proven talent instead.

Kenan Yildiz TOTAL SCORE: 20/25 Transfer fee ** Performance **** Achievements **** Career phase ***** Squad need *****

Overall, though, see above for our Yildiz to Arsenal Transfer Fit rating score, which shows how much he really ticks all the boxes for the north London giants.

Arsenal need more spark in the final third, and Yildiz has shown he can both score and create, while he’s young enough that his peak is surely still to come.

Yildiz only loses points for likely being very expensive, but Arsenal may well feel that €100m is a fee worth investing in someone who could be a star player for them for many years to come.