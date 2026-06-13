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Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing the PSG attacker Bradley Barcola during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from talkSPORT, the French International attacker has asked to leave PSG due to the lack of playing time. He made just 21 league starts last season, and he wants to play more often at this stage of his career.

Liverpool and Arsenal will be able to provide him with regular opportunities, and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to pay up for him. The 23-year-old will cost £60 million, and the two Premier League clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

PSG are unwilling to sanction their departure, but they could let him move if they manage to sign a quality replacement. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Barcola scored 13 goals and picked up 7 assists last term.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool need more quality on the flanks. Arsenal need a quality long-term alternative to Leandro Trossard, who has been linked with a move away this summer. Signing Barcola could be a wise decision. The 23-year-old has all the tools to develop into a top-class attacker, and regular football at the London club could bring out the best in him. The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be exciting for the player as well.

On the other hand, Liverpool needs an upgrade on Cody Gakpo. The Netherlands International has been very underwhelming and predictable. They need someone who can create opportunities in the final third, take on defenders, and beat them in one-on-one situations. Barcola will help create opportunities, and he can score goals as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.