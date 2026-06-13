Christos Tzolis in action with the Greek national team (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly look to be stepping up their interest in the potential transfer of Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis.

The Greece international, valued at around £35m, is said to be keen on having another crack at English football after a previous spell at Norwich City.

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That’s according to a report from TEAMtalk, who suggest Tzolis to Arsenal could be on the cards, though they also state that numerous other Premier League clubs are also interested.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also mentioned as potential suitors for the 24-year-old, who they also note has a hugely impressive record of 41 goals and 43 assists across all competitions in the last two seasons.

Is Arsenal target Christos Tzolis the real deal?

Tzolis’ numbers are undoubtedly eye-catching, but it remains to be seen if he can take that kind of form with him from the Belgian league to the Premier League.

It’s always a bit of a gamble bringing in players from less competitive leagues, as Arsenal will know from signing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

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The Sweden international was an absolute goal machine in his time in Portugal, scoring 54 goals in 52 games in his final season there, but then just 21 goals in 55 matches in his first campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

Tzolis is a bit younger, and probably wouldn’t be coming in as first choice, so it might be a smarter deal overall.

Arsenal also eyeing other attackers

As per David Ornstein’s post below, Arsenal’s interest in Tzolis won’t impact their pursuit of other players such as Morgan Rogers…

? Arsenal exploring deal to sign Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. 24yo left-sided winger expected to be gettable for ~€40m. Move for Greece international does not impact #AFC interest in Morgan Rogers or other options to strengthen attack @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/lBe1BINfU2 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 12, 2026

This could mean that AFC can sign Tzolis for relatively cheap to mostly provide a rotation option or a role as an impact sub, while a bigger name like Rogers comes in to start on that left-hand side.

We will likely also see attacking players leaving Arsenal, with Leandro Trossard in advanced talks over joining Besiktas, while Gabriel Martinelli’s inconsistent form might also mean he needs replacing.