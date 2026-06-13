Fabio Vieira during his time on loan at Hamburg (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest are reportedly making a move for Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira, who looks likely to leave the club permanently after his loan spell at Hamburg.

The Portuguese playmaker was a permanent target for Hamburg, but it now seems Forest have made an offer for him as well, according to Fussball Transfers.

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Vieira showed some potential when he first joined Arsenal, but he struggled for playing time and went back to former club Porto on loan before then having another loan spell with Hamburg.

Vieira impressed during his time in the Bundesliga and it’s not too surprising that Hamburg were keen to keep him, while a club like Forest will also likely feel they could benefit from bringing him in.

Arsenal to offload Fabio Vieira and others

Arsenal will likely make a few sales this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to fine-tune a squad that just won the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final.

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The Gunners are also likely to sell Leandro Trossard to Besiktas, with talks advancing, while there are doubts over other big names in the first-team such as Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Ben White.

The sales of forgotten loaned-out players like Vieira and Reiss Nelson also make a lot of sense for the club as they look to add a bit of money wherever possible, as we could also see significant spending.

Arsenal eyeing attacking revamp

One area of weakness for Arsenal in the season just gone was in attack, so it’s not surprising to see Fabrizio Romano link the north London giants with as many as four new signings in that position.

See below as Romano has posted about AFC looking at the likes of Bradley Barcola and Morgan Rogers, as well as Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga…

???? Arsenal make initial approach for Christos Tzolis as potential new winger with contacts started on player/club side. He’s among options considered but not only one, Jeremy Monga remains separate deal for future and advancing. Rogers/Barcola & more remain top targets. pic.twitter.com/lJyqSvvpVX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2026

Arsenal spent big last summer as well, so there will surely need to be some sales to help balance the books if more big names are set to join this year.