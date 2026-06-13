Andrea Berta "in constant contact" over signing Bradley Barcola as player given ultimatum by PSG

Arsenal FC
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Bradley Barcola and Andrea Berta
Bradley Barcola and Andrea Berta (Photo by Franco Arland, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal director Andrea Berta has reportedly been in constant contact with the agent of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola since last summer.

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The France international has shone for PSG, but without ever really being a regular starter for the Ligue 1 giants, so a move away could be good for the next step of his career.

According to reliable Arsenal transfer news account Hand of Arsenal, Berta has been keeping up contacts with Barcola’s agent Moussa Sissoko, and could be ready to pounce if PSG decide to sell.

Interestingly, it seems PSG are telling Barcola to sign a new contract now or leave, so there looks like a big opportunity there for the Gunners…

According to Hand of Arsenal’s post, contract talks have been complicated, putting Barcola’s future in doubt.

AFC have a long-standing interest in the 23-year-old, who finished 2025/26 with 13 goals and five assists in all competitions.

Arsenal pursuing Bradley Barcola transfer

See below as Fabrizio Romano has also reported on Arsenal eyeing Barcola and other top attacking players this summer…

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Barcola looks like a good option for Arsenal to give them an upgrade on inconsistent duo Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, but there could be some sense in going for some of those other names too.

Morgan Rogers has the benefit of being proven in the Premier League, while Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis looks like an exciting talent who’d be a lot cheaper.

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Barcola could also be a target for Liverpool, though, according to L’Equipe.

The Reds also need to improve their attack this summer after the blow of losing Mohamed Salah, while the club could also do with an upgrade on the inconsistent Cody Gakpo.

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