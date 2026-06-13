Manchester United players huddle prior to the Premier League match against Newcastle. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford this summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they are confident they can get the deal done. The 28-year-old has no future at Manchester United, and the club is looking to sell him. Rashford has also been offered to Arsenal.

He was on loan at Barcelona last season, and the Spanish champions had the option to make the move permanent for €30 million. However, they are yet to pay up. Bayern Munich are preparing a €25 million offer to sign the player.

Can Bayern sign Marcus Rashford?

Rashford will look to sort out his future quickly, and joining the German champions could be an exciting option for him. He was interested in securing a permanent move to Barcelona, but they have not made their move yet. Rashford will want to focus on his football, and sorting out a move will be a priority. It remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich can secure an agreement with Manchester United.

Rashford produced 28 goal contributions last season, and there is no doubt that he would be an excellent addition for the German champions. However, they are already well stocked in the attacking unit, and it remains to be seen whether they can accommodate the International in the starting lineup.

Where will Rashford play at Bayern?

Luis Diaz has been phenomenal for them on the left flank, and Rashford operates in a similar role. It is unlikely that they will drop the Colombian International to accommodate the Manchester United attack. The England International will not want to sit on the bench at the German club either. It remains to be seen how Bayern Munich manage to convince the player.

The German champions are an attractive destination for most players, and they can offer the 28-year-old a platform to regularly compete for major trophies. However, they must also be able to give him regular opportunities in the starting lineup.