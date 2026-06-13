Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Samson Baidoo of FC Salzburg during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between Real Madrid C.F. and FC Salzburg at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 22, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Brazil superstar Vinicius Junior has put off talk over his Real Madrid future once again, as his contract continues to tick down at the Santiago Bernabeu. Both the talented winger and the club have preached calm over the past 18 months, but no progress appears to have been made towards a renewal.

Vinicius and Real Madrid decided to pause talks last summer, with widespread reporting claiming that he was asking to be put on the same wages as Kylian Mbappe. President Florentino Perez has denied that this is the case, and Vinicius has claimed that he wants to stay at the club, but the latest reporting on the matter is that he will either see out his contract and leave on a free or sign a new deal, rather than consider a move this summer.

Vinicius puts off contract talk until after the World Cup

As is the case with many players who are not clear on their future, Vinicius decided to postpone talk on the matter until after the World Cup.

“Right now I’m focused on the national team. I’ll talk about everything related to Real Madrid after the World Cup. Right now I’m only focused on my country, my teammates, and having a great tournament,” he told Diario AS during their pre-match press conference.

Vinicius in playing under Ancelotti

Vinicius was optimistic over Brazil’s chances at the tournament, noting that the presence of Carlo Ancelotti was a key factor for him.

“I’m at the most special and important moment of my career. I’m at the physical and technical level I’ve always dreamed of. I haven’t suffered any injuries this season. I’ve prepared myself very well to get to this point. Playing with Ancelotti gives me a lot of peace of mind, a lot of freedom and confidence to do everything I’ve already done with the national team and at Real Madrid.”

“It’s eight games, and I can change this story for our country and for the players. I’m not even talking about goals and assists, but about playing well and giving the team the confidence it needs. It doesn’t matter how many goals I score. What matters is how far we go.”

While Brazil are naturally are among the favourites to go far in the tournament, there is little doubt that they are not seen as likely to lift the trophy. It will be Ancelotti’s first international tournament as manager, and Vinicius will likely be the leader of his Brazil side along with Raphinha.