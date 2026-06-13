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Alejandro Grimaldo has been linked with a move away from Bayer Leverkusen, and Chelsea are interested in signing the player.

The 30-year-old defender is also a target for clubs like Barcelona. He has been outstanding for the German club and contributed to 26 goals last season. According to a report from FussballDaten, the player will cost around €20 million this summer. Chelsea are hoping to secure his signature.

Grimaldo has played under Xabi Alonso during their time together at the German club, and he knows the manager’s system well. He will be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at the London club. The opportunity to reunite with Alonso could be exciting for the player as well.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join a club like Barcelona will be hard to turn down. It remains to be seen what the player decides. The asking price is quite reasonable, and Chelsea certainly has the financial resources to get the deal done.

Marc Cucurella has been linked with a move away from the club, and Chelsea needs to replace him properly. The 30-year-old defender could be ideal for them.

The defender is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. He has technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and he will help Chelsea improve at both ends of the park. He has been a reliable defender for the German club, and he can be quite effective going forward.

Alonso knows the player well and could play a key role in convincing the defender to join Chelsea. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.