Xabi Alonso during his time as Real Madrid manager (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Marc Cucurella has been linked with a move away from Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

The Spanish international has now reacted to the potential rumours regarding his future, and he has revealed that he pays very little attention to reports linking him with a move away from Chelsea.

Marc Cucurella has spoken to Xabi Alonso

He has also maintained that he is happy at the London club, and he is confident of succeeding under the newly appointed manager, Xabi Alonso. Cucurella has already spoken to the manager about the upcoming campaign and with other Spanish players who have worked with Alonso.

He said to MARCA: “By reading very little and paying little attention. My agents already know they shouldn’t tell me anything. I’m very happy where I am, and so is my family. “What’s meant to be will be. Right now, I’m focusing on the World Cup and enjoying this experience, which is my first, and who knows if it will be my last. “Yes. I’ve spoken with him (Alonso) and he inspired a lot of confidence in me.” “I’ve also spoken with Grimaldo and Borja, who have worked with him, and they spoke very highly of him. The project seems very interesting.”

Chelsea must keep Cucurella

The revelation from the defender will come as a major boost for Chelsea. They will be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing season, and they need to keep their players.

It appears that the Spanish full-back is ready to continue at Chelsea under the new manager, and it remains to be seen whether he can help bounce back strongly next season. They will be hoping to return to the UEFA Champions League and push for trophies once again.

Chelsea have missed out on European football for the upcoming campaign, and Alonso will be expected to turn things around at Stamford Bridge.