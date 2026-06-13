Christos Tzolis has sent clear transfer message: "I hope that Arsenal come for me"

Christos Tzolis (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Arsenal transfer target Christos Tzolis has recently been filmed saying it would be a privilege to be approached by the Gunners.

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The Greece international has impressed at current club Club Brugge and this has led to recent interest from Arsenal, as reported by numerous sources.

David Ornstein of the Athletic has claimed that Arsenal are exploring a move for Tzolis, while an old video has now emerged from X account @arsenalbarclays with Tzolis saying he hopes Arsenal come in for him and that he’d be honoured to play for the north London giants…

Exclusive interview: Christos Tzolis speaking about supporting Arsenal against PSG before the Champions League final and Joining Arsenal in the summer. "I hope that Arsenal come for me. If Arsenal come, it would be a privilege for any player to play for them." pic.twitter.com/yfqf5W5IKt — Don Draper (@arsenalbarclays) June 13, 2026

After backing Arsenal before their Champions League final defeat against Paris Saint-Germain, the 24-year-old also added: “I hope that Arsenal come for me. If Arsenal come, it would be a privilege for any player to play for them.”

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Do Arsenal need Christos Tzolis?

Tzolis is perhaps not the name most Arsenal fans were expecting to be linked with this summer, but he’s impressed in his time in the Belgian league, and looks like he could at the very least be a good squad player.

That seems to be the role Arsenal have in mind for him, with Ornstein’s report in the Athletic mentioning that the pursuit of Tzolis won’t impact other potential deals such as Morgan Rogers.

In the season just gone, Mikel Arteta rotated between Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on that left-hand side, so if both players leave then it could make sense to sign a big name like Rogers to be first choice, and someone like Tzolis as a rotation option.

Christos Tzolis TOTAL SCORE: 17/25 Transfer fee *** Performance *** Achievements ** Career phase **** Squad need *****

All in all, this looks like a very decent deal on the cheap, and we scored it 17/25 – a high medium, with our Transfer Fit rating system.