Cody Gakpo celebrates a goal for Liverpool (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo has reportedly informed Liverpool that he wants to leave the club in this summer’s transfer window.

The Netherlands international has had an up-and-down career at Anfield, and it could be that all parties will decide it’s for the best to part ways this summer.

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We’ve reported on Tottenham being interested in signing Gakpo, and similar claims are being made elsewhere.

However, while we’ve been informed that Gakpo is not currently understood to be pushing to leave Liverpool, a report from Soccer News states that he has in fact told the club that he wants out.

Ultimately, there are multiple different sources who will give journalists information on these stories, and those reporters then have to judge for themselves which ones are the most trustworthy.

Either way, the direction of travel here could be that Gakpo is likely to leave LFC this summer, with Soccer News also mentioning that the 27-year-old has interest from other Premier League clubs.

Can Cody Gakpo revive his career after Liverpool struggles?

Gakpo looked like an exciting prospect during his time at former club PSV, but it’s fair to say that he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Liverpool.

It could be, however, that Gakpo could still have a fine career elsewhere in the Premier League, with Tottenham perhaps a better platform for him.

The standards and expectations are extremely high at Liverpool, and that means plenty of perfectly good players have struggled there.

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Ultimately, you have to have something a bit special when you’re at a club that expects to be competing for trophies like the Premier League and the Champions League, and Gakpo just isn’t quite at that level.

If he were to move to Spurs, however, he could be a good option to help the club as they try to get back towards a top half finish and perhaps challenging for a place in Europe.