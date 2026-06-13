Image via BeIn Sports

The continued problems facing Iran ahead of their World Cup appearance have shown no sign of abating. Just 72 hours ahead of their opening match against New Zealand, a corpse was found at the training facilities where they are preparing for the game.

Iran were not guaranteed entry into the United States by President Donald Trump before they traveled for the tournament, and three of their staff members have been denied visas for their games. This is despite the fact that all three of their games take place in the USA, the first two in Los Angeles, and the third in Seattle.

The US authorities have given Iran permission to travel for the games on the same day, provided they leave the country on the same day as their games. As a result, they have been forced to set up in Tijuana, Mexico, at the last-minute.

Corpse found at Iranian training facilities

As reported by AFP, in one of the car parks opposite the training facility on Friday, a rotting corpse was found in a parked car. The Toyota SUV, which was registered in the United States, was discovered to have a decomposing body in the boot. The incident is naturally being investigated, with the police stating that it was found on a regular patrol, and the body should signs of violence.

Iran security measures for World Cup

Image via REUTERS/Victor MedinaFor some time, there was doubt whether Iran would permit its national team to travel for the tournament, given they are currently at war with the USA. Having finally given the green light, it was decided that they would move their training camp from Arizona, and the players are being escorted to and from their hotel by armed soldiers amid security fears for their safety.