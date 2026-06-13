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Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey has been denied entry to Canada, ahead of Ghana’s World Cup clash with Panama next Wednesday. The 33-year-old is currently accused of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in England.

Revelations about the case made the headlines last summer as Partey’s Arsenal contract expired, and a shortly after he arrived in Spain, Partey appeared in court denying all charges against him. A further charge of rape and sexual assault were added to the ongoing cases this year, and he is currently due to stand trial next year in London.

Partey denied entry into Canada for World Cup

As reported by The Athletic, Partey has been denied entry into Canada, with Ghana set to take on Panama in Toronto at midnight on Wednesday UK time, in the first game of the tournament for the Black Stars. A spokesperson for Ghana confirmed that Partey had been denied a visa to enter Canada, although they did not explain why. As has been the case with referees, staff, fans and journalists, FIFA explained they had no responsibility for it.

“FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana’s team base camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government. FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country.”

Partey expected to feature in remaining two games

Partey has not been denied entry to the United States however, and they have set up camp in the USA. Their remaining two group games come against England in Boston on the 23rd of June, and then against Croatia in Philadelphia.

This season has been a disappointing one for Partey in La Liga, failing to earn a starting spot at Villarreal, and receiving public criticism from manager Marcelino Garcia Toral. It is not yet clear whether they will exercise their option to extend his deal for a further year. At the time, Villarreal defended his signing by saying that he is innocent until proven guilty.