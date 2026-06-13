Fabrizio Romano's exciting update on four Arsenal transfer targets as one deal "advancing"

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at a pre-Champions League final press conference (Photo by Ina Fassbender - Pool/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans will be excited to hear Fabrizio Romano‘s transfer update on attacking targets such as Bradley Barcola, Morgan Rogers, Christos Tzolis, and Jeremy Monga.

The respected transfer news journalist has posted on X with an update on Arsenal pursuing Tzolis from Club Brugge, as first broken by the Athletic‘s David Ornstein.

According to Romano, Arsenal have made an initial approach for Tzolis, but are also advancing on a deal to sign Leicester City wonderkid Monga.

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“Arsenal make initial approach for Christos Tzolis as potential new winger with contacts started on player/club side,” Romano posted. “He’s among options considered but not only one, Jeremy Monga remains separate deal for future and advancing. Rogers/Barcola & more remain top targets.”

???? Arsenal make initial approach for Christos Tzolis as potential new winger with contacts started on player/club side. He’s among options considered but not only one, Jeremy Monga remains separate deal for future and advancing. Rogers/Barcola & more remain top targets. pic.twitter.com/lJyqSvvpVX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2026

Arsenal clearly have big plans for this summer, with Mikel Arteta potentially set to completely revamp his side’s attacking options for next season.

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Arsenal transfer targets show the club’s ambition

Arsenal have just won the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years, whilst reaching only their second ever Champions League final.

However, if Arteta can get some of these exciting names through the door this summer, then we could be about to see a period of real dominance at the Emirates Stadium.

Most of Arsenal’s rivals are changing managers and looking like they could be entering into transitional periods, so this is a real opportunity for the north London giants to get more major trophies under their belt.

Rogers and Barcola are particularly exciting targets that could take the club to the next level, while Tzolis also looks like an underrated talent who could be ideal to replace Leandro Trossard and add squad depth.

Monga, meanwhile, is more of a signing for the future, but would likely be a fine investment to ensure this team can remain competitive for many years to come.