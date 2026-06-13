Joel Ordonez in action for Club Brugge (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham are all showing an interest in a top young player who seems destined for a big move sooner rather than later.

That player in question is Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez, who is someone I’ve been given a lot of information on in recent months.

This story was first published on the Daily Briefing – subscribe here to get these exclusives first and with no ads!

The talented 22-year-old is well known by Premier League clubs, and I’ve been told by multiple sources that a long list of English teams have scouted him on more than one occasion in the last year or so.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

I’ve been reluctant to share too much of this information until I could give you something more concrete, because it’s not been that clear to me at any point that any one specific team was stepping up their interest.

Tottenham and Liverpool considering Joel Ordonez transfer

Now, however, my sources tell me that Liverpool, having previously cooled their interest, are seriously considering Ordonez again

There’s the feeling, though, that Tottenham are currently leading the race for his signature as they look for defensive signings.

Spurs have made Jan Paul van Hecke a priority, but with Brighton playing hardball over his transfer fee, they are ready to explore alternative targets.

Brighton may also have a key role to play as they’ve made a bid for Tottenham’s talented young Croatian centre-back Luka Vuskovic, which could help fund a move for Ordonez.

Club Brugge open to Joel Ordonez sale

While Brugge have been determined to keep hold of Ordonez, they now seem prepared to cash in on the Ecuador international if they receive a fee in the region of €45m. Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

I’ve been told his availability could also put the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle, and Juventus on alert, but Spurs and Liverpool are the main names to watch for now.

LFC urgently need to make changes in defence after losing Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer, while a top young talent like Ordonez could also be ideal to eventually replace the ageing Virgil van Dijk.