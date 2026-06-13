Liverpool players huddle together on the pitch. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could sanction the departure of Alexis Mac Allister during the summer transfer window.

The Argentine international was not at his best last season, and they could look to cash in on him if they receive a suitable offer. According to Football Insider, Real Madrid are interested in signing the 2022 World Cup winner.

Pete O’Rourke claimed: “Liverpool have to wheel and deal in the market this summer to try and raise some cash to boost their own transfer kitty. “Mac Allister is somebody that they could reluctantly cash in on. He still has good value and is a World Cup winner, so if he goes and has a good World Cup again this month, then that’ll obviously maybe bring other teams to the table as well.

“Liverpool, right now, are looking to strengthen rather than weaken the squad, but if they are needing to sell players, Mac Allister could be one of those that could be sacrificed.”

The report further claims that Liverpool have already identified a potential replacement in Adam Wharton. The 22-year-old Crystal Palace star is a top target for Liverpool, and they are hoping to sign him. They will need to raise funds in order to sign the player, and selling the South American midfielder could help them get the deal done.

Mac Allister has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club, and he helped them win the Premier League title last season. It could be the ideal opportunity for him to take on a new challenge this summer, and a move to Real Madrid will be exciting.

It will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit comes forward with an acceptable offer for the player. The midfielder is currently away on World Cup duty, and Liverpool will hope he can have an impressive tournament so they can fetch a premium for his departure.

The midfielder is at the peak of his career and he could help Real Madrid in the middle of the park. The Spanish outfit struggled to control games and create opportunities from the midfield last season. Mac Allister will add control, creativity, and technical ability to the team.

He has shown his quality in the Premier League and at the international level. There is no doubt he has the quality to thrive in La Liga as well.