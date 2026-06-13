(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the South Korean international defender Lee Han-beom.

The 23-year-old impressed against the Czech Republic in the World Cup recently, and he has done quite well for FC Midtjylland. His performances have also attracted the attention of Chelsea, as per TEAMtalk.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to make a move for him in the summer. They need more quality in the defence, and the 23-year-old could be a useful acquisition.

Ibrahima Konate has left the club on a free transfer, and they need to replace him. The opportunity to play for Liverpool will be quite exciting for the 23-year-old defender. It would be a major step up for him, and he would get to test himself at that level. He is still a young player with a lot of room for improvement, and he could develop into a handy option for the Premier League team.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Chelsea have scouted the player in recent months and are impressed by his defensive qualities and physicality. He has just 12 months left on his current contract with the Danish club, and he could be available for a reasonable fee. Convincing the player will not be difficult for the Premier League clubs, and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with the Danish outfit.

Chelsea could use more quality in the defensive unit as well. They were quite vulnerable at the back last season, and they have missed out on European football for the upcoming campaign.

Han-beom will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football once again. It remains to be seen where he ends up.