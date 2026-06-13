Sir Jim Ratcliffe watches Aston Villa vs Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Emiliano Martinez has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa, and they want to replace him with Zion Suzuki.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has done quite well for Parma, and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition. The Japanese International will be keen on taking the next step in his development, and joining a Premier League club could be ideal for him.

He would get to play with top-quality players at the West Midlands club and work with a quality manager like Unai Emery. Joining the Premier League club would give him more exposure, and he would get to test himself against world-class attacking players.

It remains to be seen whether Parma is prepared to sanction his departure. He has a contract with them until 2029, and they could demand a premium for him. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as well.

As per Sports Boom, Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Suzuki. They are expected to sell Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana during the summer transfer window. They need another quality goalkeeper to support Senne Lammens. More competition for places could help both players improve.

It remains to be seen where the 23-year-old Japanese international ends up. The opportunity to play for a club like Manchester United will be hard to turn down. However, he is more likely to play regularly at Aston Villa, and he needs to prioritise gametime at this stage of his career.

Regular football at the West Midlands club will help him fulfil his potential. Also, Villa will be able to offer him Champions League football next season, and that could be a game-changer.