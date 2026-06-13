Manchester United FC logo on corner flag at Old Trafford (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been warned about how tough it might be to replace Casemiro, though Michael Owen thinks Mateus Fernandes could be their best option.

The former Man Utd striker says he’s a big fan of Fernandes, who is attracting plenty of interest this summer after impressing for West Ham United in the season just gone.

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The talented young Portugal international has been linked with both United and Arsenal, with the Times recently suggesting that the Red Devils are leading the race for the £80m-rated star’s signature.

Meanwhile, a report today from Sky Sports claimed that MUFC were preparing their opening offer for Fernandes…

Manchester United are preparing to make an opening offer for West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes ? pic.twitter.com/hYlw3MMIjO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 13, 2026

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Fernandes surely has what it takes to shine for a bigger club, but Owen did point out that Casemiro leaves big boots to fill as he departs Old Trafford on a free transfer.

Michael Owen on Mateus Fernandes replacing Casemiro

“Casemiro’s shoes are big shoes to fill aren’t they?” Owen told the Metro. “‘And you know lots of people were writing them off but he had an incredible last two-thirds of the season and big shoes to fill.

“Personally if I was Michael Carrick if I was Manchester United, I’d be getting Fernandes from West Ham. I think he’s very good. I think he’s exactly what they need.

“I think they’re going to probably be gazumped with Elliot Anderson from Man City, but there’s obviously plenty of names. Baleba at Brighton, there’s Scott at Bournemouth and things but if it were me I would be getting Fernandes from West Ham.”

Fernandes is still only 21, so it’s a big step up for a young player to be making, but he should end up being partnered by the more experienced Ederson at United.

BBC Sport have already reported on the club reaching an agreement to sign the Atalanta and Brazil midfielder.