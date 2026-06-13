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Manchester United are interested in signing Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Sky Sports, they are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old defender, and they could look to make a move if the opportunity presents itself.

Tyrell Malacia is all set to leave the club this summer, and Luke Shaw will be out of contract next summer. They need to invest in a talented young left back, and Hall could be the ideal acquisition for them.

He is highly regarded in the Premier League and has shown his quality with Newcastle. There is no doubt that he has the ability to play for a bigger club. The opportunity to play for Manchester United will be tempting for the young defender.

However, he is a key player for Newcastle, and they will not want to lose the player anytime soon. They are looking to assemble an ambitious team to compete regularly in Europe and fight for trophies. Selling one of their best young players would send the wrong message about their ambition.

It is fair to assume that Manchester United might have to make an outrageous offer to convince Newcastle.

Manchester United will look to close the gap with Arsenal and Manchester City this summer. They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they will look to fight for trophies next year. Adding a quality left back could be ideal this summer. If a move for all does not materialise, it will be interesting to see if they move to other targets.

The report further claims that Manchester United could move for the Fulham defender Antonee Robinson as well. He has impressed in the Premier League as well, and he would be a more experienced option.