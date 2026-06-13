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Marc Casado has been linked with a move away from Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder was not a regular starter for the Spanish champions last season and played just over 1,300 minutes in all competitions. He will be looking to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football once again, and multiple clubs are monitoring him.

Man United could have an advantage in the Marc Casado race

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are interested in the Spanish defensive midfielder, and they could look to make a move for him. The report claims that Manchester United have very close ties with his agent, Jorge Mendes, and that could help them get the deal done.

Atletico Madrid and clubs from Saudi Arabia are also keen on the players.

Casado would be a handy option

It is no secret that Manchester United need a quality defensive midfielder. They will need to replace Casemiro, who has left the club. Casado could be an excellent option for them. He’s a young player with a lot of potential, and they could groom him into a future star.

He will help win the ball back for them in the middle of the park and protect the back four as well. The opportunity to move to England will be exciting for him, especially if Manchester United is willing to give him regular game time. He is at the stage of his career when he wants to play every week. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince the player and Barcelona to agree to the move.

Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need quality players at their disposal if they want to do well in Europe next year. The 23-year-old Spanish failure could prove to be a very useful option for them.