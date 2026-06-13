Michael Carrick addresses the Manchester United fans at Old Trafford (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make their opening transfer bid for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

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The Red Devils have previously been strongly linked with Fernandes, with a report from the Times in the last few days suggesting they’re now favourites over Arsenal to strike a deal.

See below as there’s now been another update, with Sky Sports claiming that Man United are preparing to make their opening offer for the £80m-rated 21-year-old…

Manchester United are preparing to make an opening offer for West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes ? pic.twitter.com/hYlw3MMIjO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 13, 2026

Sky’s post on X reads: “Manchester United are preparing to make an opening offer for West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes”.

Mateus Fernandes to follow Ederson to Manchester United?

It could be that we’re set to see United wrap up their second midfielder signing of the summer already, with BBC Sport previously reporting on the club’s agreement to bring in Ederson from Atalanta.

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MUFC are losing Casemiro at the end of his contract, while the underwhelming Manuel Ugarte may well be moved on, so getting in two players of Ederson and Fernandes’ calibre this early in the window looks like superb work.

United have had their fair share of criticism for their recruitment in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but these deals look very promising.

Ederson has impressed in Serie A and is also a Europa League winner with Atalanta, while Fernandes is one of the most exciting young players in the world in his position, and also has the benefit of Premier League experience.

We’re possibly looking here at United landing both Ederson and Fernandes for a combined cost less than what BBC Sport are claiming Nottingham Forest want for Manchester City target Elliot Anderson.