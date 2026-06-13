Newcastle's Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

James Trafford wants to leave Manchester City in order to play regularly, and Newcastle United are on him.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester City have now accepted that the player will leave this summer, and they are already looking for a replacement. Pierce Charles has emerged as a target for Manchester City.

On the other hand, Newcastle have stepped up their efforts to sign the 23-year-old goalkeeper. They are looking to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Nick Pope, and Trafford would be an excellent acquisition.

He has shown his quality in the Championship with Burnley, and he will look to prove his quality in the Premier League as well. He needs regular opportunities in order to showcase his true qualities, and Newcastle will be able to provide him with that platform.

Newcastle have an ambitious project and the resources to sign quality players. If they can add a quality goalkeeper this summer, it could help them bounce back strongly. They will be disappointed with the way they performed last season. They need a few quality signings in order to bounce back.

On the other hand, Trafford will look to establish himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, and regular football at Newcastle could help him fulfil his potential. It could help him cement his place in the England national team as well.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle and Manchester City can agree on a deal in the coming weeks. There is no doubt the 23-year-old would be an excellent investment for Newcastle, and they should do everything in their power to wrap up the move quickly.