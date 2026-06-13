Rodri has new transfer suitor - and it's not Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid

Rodri in action for Manchester City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is reportedly emerging as a summer transfer window target for Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite previously being the subject of links with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, it now seems PSG are looking like being Rodri’s most likely next destination, according to Fichajes.

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Man City probably won’t be too keen on selling Rodri, but it is worth noting that the Spain international has just one year left on his contract.

At the age of 29, it might also be a good time to offload Rodri, who is surely now past his peak, particularly after having some injury problems in the last two seasons.

What’s going on with Rodri’s future?

A lot has been reported about Rodri in recent times, and his future will probably become clearer after the World Cup, as Fichajes’ report suggests.

Still, there’s surely no doubt that with Pep Guardiola stepping down as City manager, it could mean we see big names like Rodri considering moving elsewhere.

Fichajes suggests that the 29-year-old is keen on the PSG project, and that’s hardly surprising after they won the last two Champions League finals in a row.

There have been other reports, though, that Rodri could stay and sign a new deal at the Etihad Stadium…

El Real Madrid aún no ha dado ningún paso oficial con el Manchester City respecto a Rodri, a pesar del interés que tiene por él, y ahora el centrocampista está más cerca de renovar con el club inglés. La decisión está al caer. El Manchester City lleva semanas negociando la… pic.twitter.com/5iAFT7xhAK — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 13, 2026

Reliable journalist Matteo Moretto reported last month that City were ready to accelerate contract talks with Rodri, while he also played down the links with Real Madrid.

Perhaps PSG have now come into the equation as well, which could change the situation, as a move to the Parc des Princes could be hard to turn down right now.

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It’s worth noting, though, that Luis Enrique already has plenty of quality options in midfield with the likes of Joao Neves, Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Fabian Ruiz, so it’s not clear if there’s much need for Rodri.

The former Atletico man will want to be playing regularly wherever he goes next, and that doesn’t exactly look guaranteed with so much competition in this PSG squad.