Gabriel Martinelli in action for Arsenal in the Champions League final (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly still interested in Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli as we could see outgoings at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs in a long transfer news post on X, Arsenal have a number of exciting targets in attack, while they’re also working on offloading players.

Martinelli is one of those, with a move to Saudi Arabia seemingly an option, while Jacobs also mentioned doubts over Leandro Trossard’s future as we reported yesterday that the Belgian winger is in advanced talks over a move to Besiktas.

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See below for Jacobs’ post in full…

Arsenal are in talks with Club Brugge for Christos Tzolis as @HandofArsenal called. Belgium side want close to £35m. As previously revealed on @talkSPORT, Morgan Rogers remains a leading target in addition. Bradley Barcola and Junior Kroupi are the other viable options for a… pic.twitter.com/nFZ82PXltK — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 12, 2026

In his post, Jacobs mentions Arsenal’s interest in Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, as well as bigger names such as Morgan Rogers, Julian Alvarez, Bradley Barcola, Eli Junior Kroupi, and Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga.

What could Arsenal’s squad look like next season?

While some Arsenal fans will undoubtedly feel fond of Martinelli, now could be a good time to sell after the Brazilian’s dip in form.

There seems little doubt at this point that someone like Barcola, Rogers, or Tzolis would represent a significant upgrade on Martinelli, who managed just one Premier League goal last season.

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Trossard, meanwhile, also suffered with inconsistent form and is now 31 years of age, so the Gunners probably won’t have many more opportunities to sell.

It’s perhaps also easy to see other outgoings such as Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, and Christian Norgaard, in which case we really could see Mikel Arteta lining up with a very different squad to the one that won the 2025/26 Premier League title.

AFC could perhaps do well to learn a lesson from Liverpool, however, who made sweeping changes to their team last summer after winning the title, only to slump all the way down to 5th after perhaps making too many changes too quickly.