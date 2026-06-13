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Jan Paul van Hecke has been linked with a move away from Brighton during the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign the player and have already had an €40 million offer for the defender turned down. There have been rumours that the player could cost €80 million.

Dutch journalist Mike Verweij feels that the 25-year-old central defender should look to join Tottenham this summer. He has claimed that the north London club would be the ideal destination for the Netherlands international. They are undoubtedly a bigger club compared to Brighton, and they could help Van Hecke develop further.

“Whether he’ll ever reach that level (Van Dijk and Ake) remains to be seen,” he told Voetbal Primeur. “But it’s certainly a very logical move. Spurs have had a disastrous season, finishing below Brighton, but Spurs are a much bigger club than Brighton. “So that would be a really great step in that lad’s development, to be able to train there under Roberto De Zerbi. I think he should definitely go for it.”

Even though Tottenham were fighting for survival last season, they have a quality team and a quality manager. They could easily bounce back next season. They will be hoping to fight for trophies under Roberto De Zerbi, and the Dutch International will certainly be excited about the possibility of playing for them.

He has played under the Italian manager during his time at Brighton, and a reunion would be ideal for all parties.

Cristian Romero is expected to leave Tottenham this summer, and they need to replace them. The Brighton star could be the ideal alternative. He has proven his quality in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at the London club.