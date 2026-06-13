(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur has been offered the opportunity to sign Santiago Gimenez from AC Milan.

The 25-year-old striker has had a very disappointing season with the Italian club, and he has failed to score in the league. He has been offered to the north London club, and his agent is hoping to secure a big move for his client, according to Calciomercato.

Milan is unlikely to stand in his way given his performances. It will be interesting to see whether Tottenham is prepared to gamble on him. They need more quality in the attacking unit, and they need to sign a quality striker this summer.

Gimenez has previously shown his quality in the Netherlands, and he could be an asset for Tottenham if he manages to recapture his form and confidence. The opportunity to move to England will be exciting for him. He scored 65 goals in 105 matches for Feyenoord. In total, he has 115 goals at the club level.

The Mexican international will be aiming for a fresh start. He is currently away with his country at the World Cup, and he will look to make his mark in the premier tournament. It could certainly help him secure a big move in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham is prepared to pay up for him. He could be available for a reasonable fee, given his recent performances.

Dominic Solanke has not been able to find the back of the net regularly, and he needs more support in the attack. Randal Kolo Muani was on loan at Tottenham last season, but he has now left the club. Investing in a reliable striker will be a priority for Tottenham this summer. It remains to be seen who they end up with.