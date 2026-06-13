Mathys Tel celebrates with his Tottenham teammates (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the RC Lens defender Ismaelo Ganiou.

The 21-year-old has done quite well for the French outfit, and he has attracted the attention of Crystal Palace as well. According to Sports Boom, the two Premier League clubs have already opened talks with the French outfit and will have to pay around €35-40 million.

The 21-year-old defender has the potential to develop into a quality player with the right guidance and coaching. He could prove to be a solid long-term investment for the two London clubs.

Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from Tottenham, and they need to replace him properly. Investing in a quality central defender should be a priority for them. They have also been linked with Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke. It remains to be seen who they end up signing eventually.

The opportunity to play for Tottenham will be exciting for the 21-year-old Lens star. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to compete against top-class players in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace have secured European qualification after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League, and they could be an attractive destination as well. They need to improve defensively, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the 21-year-old. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs is willing to pay the asking price for the young defender.

The asking price might seem high right now, but Ganiou has the potential to justify the investment in the long-term.

Crystal Palace are looking to appoint Pierre Sage as their next manager, and that could give them a huge advantage in the race. Sage has helped Ganiou develop at Lens, and the player could be keen on a reunion.