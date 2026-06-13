Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball with teammates in a huddle. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Pedro Porro is set to sign a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 26-year-old defender has a contract with the London club until 2028, and the two parties are now set to finalise an agreement which will keep him at the club until 2031. Tottenham would also have the option to extend the deal for a further 12 months.

According to a report from the Athletic, the new deal will make the 26-year-old one of the highest-earning players at the club.

Pedro Porro has been a key player

The Spanish international has been outstanding for Tottenham, and he has been linked with multiple clubs in recent months. He is a key player for them, and keeping him at the club will be an absolute priority for the north London outfit. The fans will be delighted that the player is close to signing a new deal with the club.

Porro has 13 goals and 26 assists in 152 appearances for Spurs.

Tottenham finished 17th in the League table last season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need to improve the team during the summer transfer window, but keeping the key players will be just as important.

Porro wants Tottenham stay

It is clear that Porro is convinced by the project at Tottenham and wants to stay for the long term. The development will come as a huge boost for the team. It remains to be seen whether the two parties can wrap up the move quickly.

Tottenham need to sign quality players in the summer transfer window to get back on track. A club of their stature should be securing a top four finish and fighting for trophies. Roberto De Zerbi helped them secure safety last season, and the Italian will be hoping to guide them to the top four next season.