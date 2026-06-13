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Tottenham are reportedly continuing to pursue a transfer deal for Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on X, Romano followed up on the story first broken last week by the Athletic as Spurs made a bid to Brighton for Van Hecke.

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Romano says Van Hecke has agreed personal terms on the move, with Spurs “pushing” to strike a deal with his club.

“Negotiations for Jan Paul Van Hecke to Tottenham continue after personal terms agreed days ago. Spurs are pushing to get it done,” the Italian journalist posted.

??? Negotiations for Jan Paul Van Hecke to Tottenham continue after personal terms agreed days ago. Spurs are pushing to get it done. pic.twitter.com/v1WlPlm4ZC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2026

Van Hecke has impressed at Brighton and looks like he could be a solid addition to this Tottenham squad, where he’d be reunited with manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Tottenham and Brighton to do business on multiple defender deals?

Interestingly, if Tottenham and Brighton do business together on Van Hecke, it might not be the only deal they agree this summer.

Another recent report from the Athletic reported on the Seagulls making an offer for THFC youngster Luka Vuskovic, who also seems to be keen on the potential move.

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Spurs fans might not be too keen to lose a top prospect like Vuskovic, who has just had a hugely impressive season on loan at Hamburg.

Still, it might also be sensible to cash in on him and include a hefty sell-on clause, and perhaps also a favourable buy-back clause for the future.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could benefit from a more experienced name like Van Hecke coming in and replacing him straight away.

What would you do about this situation, Spurs fans? Give us your thoughts in the comments!