World Cup chaos continues: Two arrests made as England have training gear stolen

Thomas Tuchel and England players in training (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

If you’ve been following World Cup 2026 news closely, it’s hard to escape the sheer amount of non-football headlines that have dominated so far.

On top of all the political unrest, with a high-profile referee sent home and players from some national teams treated appallingly by border police, there’s now been a report of the England national team having training equipment stolen.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

According to BBC Sport, two arrests have been made in relation to the incident, which involved vehicles being broken into at the England team’s Swope Soccer Village base in Kansas City.

Balls and boots are reported as being among the items stolen from the vehicles that had transported gear to the training ground, and it’s potentially going to be quite disruptive for Thomas Tuchel and co.

England hit by World Cup 2026 chaos

This is not the start England will have wanted as they prepare for their first full training session on Sunday.

The Three Lions start with a tricky fixture against Croatia in Group L on Wednesday, and Tuchel could really have done without this frustrating incident.

The United States have already faced scrutiny for the way they’ve handled various aspects of this tournament so far, with the Japan national team also having issues with their training base.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

According to ESPN, the team decided to move after finding the pitch in such poor condition.

Overall, this raises major questions about how suitable the US really is to be hosting such a huge sporting event, with thousands of fans travelling from all over the world to be there.