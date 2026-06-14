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Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal want to sign Juventus attacking mainstay Kenan Yildiz, as he seeks an upgrade on the left flank.

Kenan Yildiz is widely regarded as one of the best young wingers in the game, and there is no shortage of interest in the services of the Juventus forward. Arsenal are among the clubs after the Turkish gem, who will be looking to further enhance his reputation with impressive performances at the World Cup.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Mikel Arteta considers Kenan Yildiz a dream target to reinforce his attack ahead of next season. While they are yet to make a move for him, they do have a plan in place. The Gunners would be willing to spend around €100 million to sign the Juventus winger.

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Kenan Yildiz’s rise to the top

While things didn’t quite work out for him at Bayern Munich, the move to Juventus in the summer of 2022 has worked wonders for him. He started with their Under-19 team but was already playing first-team football within a year.

Despite being just 22, he is already one of the leaders of their attack. Yildiz finished the 2025/26 season with 11 goals and 10 assists in his 47 outings. His impressive performances and massive potential have put him on the wish lists of several top clubs.

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Juventus will struggle to keep hold of Yildiz

Aware of the increasing interest in his services, Juventus secured his long-term future with a new deal at the start of the year. However, they will still find it difficult to keep hold of him, as top clubs are ready to break the bank for his signature.

Arsenal consider him a dream target for the summer as they look to conquer Europe, after having won the Premier League last season. Mikel Arteta is looking for an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left, and Yildiz could be the perfect fit. He will help them both in the short and the long run.

They are ready to fork out around €100 million for the 21-year-old, which suggests they are quite serious about their pursuit. While Juvetus will be reluctant to sell, the massive financial offer will certainly make them rethink their stance.